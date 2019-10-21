Barack O’Llama? One Hump Farm introduces new rescue

Ridgefield’s One Hump Farm newest rescue has some presidential lineage.

Joining Sheik the camel and Humphrey the alpaca at the North Street rescue facility is Harry — a six-year-old Argentinian llama.

Robb and Stephanie Heering, who own and operate One Hump Farm, have given Harry a special monniker though — one that will certainly make him popular in some political circles.

“Meet Harry (aka Barack O’Llama),” the Heerings wrote on One Hump Farm’s Facebook page on Oct. 19

And how did Barack O’Llama find his way to Ridgefield.

“[He] was allegedly fed moldy goat food and otherwise ignored and not cared for until last year when a partner rescue farm brought him in and had him gelded, and treated for kidney issues, dewormed and cleaned up,” the Heerings wrote. “He’s now a One Hump Farm resident.”