Depot fire latest to spotlight Bangladesh industrial safety JULHAS ALAM, Associated Press June 6, 2022 Updated: June 6, 2022 1:20 a.m.
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh were still struggling Monday to determine the cause of a devastating fire that killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported, as experts have raised concern over the safety standard in the country’s industrial sector.
Efforts to extinguish the fire at the BM Inland Container Depot, a Dutch-Bangladesh joint venture, continued overnight after the inferno broke out around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals.