Ban lifted on shellfish harvesting along coastline, harbor

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services has lifted a ban on most shellfish harvesting along the state's ocean coastline and Hampton-Seabrook Harbor after a drop in toxic algae bloom known as red tide.

The harvest closure went into effect on May 9 in response to elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning detected in blue mussels.

Chris Nash, the department's shellfish program manager, said Maine and Massachusetts have been reporting similar red tide declines.

He said the one exception is that surf clams along the Atlantic Coast continue to show unacceptably high levels of the toxin. He said surf clams typically retain it much longer than other types of shellfish.

The DES says paralytic shellfish poisoning is life-threatening. Symptoms include tingling, burning, numbness, drowsiness, incoherent speech, and respiratory paralysis.