Baltimore awards payment to man arrested by rogue police

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s spending board Wednesday approved over half a million dollars for a man who served four years behind bars after two members of a rogue police unit arrested him on a firearm charge following a traffic stop.
It’s the 30th case settled by Baltimore in the wake of a federal corruption probe into the crooked plainclothes police unit, costing taxpayers nearly $15 million in settlement costs so far in a city chronically struggling to respond to any number of serious challenges.