Baltimore Oriole’s brilliant colors in flight
This male Baltimore Oriole was photographed leaving his nest recently. The nest, at the bottom of the photo, is located in the trees surrounding the Recreation Center — Founders Hall walk.
Photo: Tony Loomis
This male Baltimore Oriole was photographed leaving his nest recently. The nest, at the bottom of the photo, is located in the trees surrounding the Recreation Center — Founders Hall walk.