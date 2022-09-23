Ballot error misprints Wisconsin independent's information

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Election Commission notified clerks Friday that an independent candidate's identifying information was printed incorrectly on general election ballots in the state's 2nd District.

The commission said an error at the state level meant county clerks didn't receive all the information on Douglas Alexander's candidacy that they should have before printing ballots. Wisconsin law allows an independent to include a statement of no more than five words next to their name.