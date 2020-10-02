Garden in Ridgefield’s Ballard Park gets a renovation

Ridgefield Garden Club members Lori Richiger, Eileen McIntyre, and Lisa Chuma tend to the newly renovated Ballard Garden.

The Ridgefield Garden Club invites the public to visit the newly renovated historic parterre perennial garden at the northwest corner of Ballard Park.

Elizabeth B. Ballard, a longtime member and past president of the garden club, designed the garden in the early-1920’s which is archived at the Smithsonian Archives of American Gardens. The garden club has continued to maintain the original design of Mrs. Ballard’s garden and to plant shrubs and flowers that were among her favorites.

Over the past two years, with the help of landscape designer Ilsa Svendsen of Svendsen & Keller in Ridgefield, the color, balance and structure of the garden has been enhanced and more native and pollinator-friendly plants are featured.

“The renovation honors the garden’s history while bringing it into a new era of increasing environmental awareness,” said Svendsen.

Visitors to the garden will find nearly 150 different species of plants that showcase a graceful transition of cool blues and whites on the south end of the garden to warmer hues on the north. A prominent feature is the wrought iron pergola on the north end designed by noted landscape architect Fletcher Steele in the 1930’s for the Ridgefield estate of George and Mary Doubleday. The pergola was moved to the Ballard garden in 1992.

The garden, underwritten and maintained by Ridgefield Garden Club since 1982, is open year-round..