  • A Bald Eagle is seen in a tree on Chipmunk Lane in Ridgefield on Sunday, Nov. 22. These photos were submitted to The Ridgefield Press by Rick Snyder, a Ridgefield resident. Photo: Rick Snyder / Contributed Photo

    A Bald Eagle is seen in a tree on Chipmunk Lane in Ridgefield on Sunday, Nov. 22. These photos were submitted to The Ridgefield Press by Rick Snyder, a Ridgefield resident.

    A Bald Eagle is seen in a tree on Chipmunk Lane in Ridgefield on Sunday, Nov. 22. These photos were submitted to The Ridgefield Press by Rick Snyder, a Ridgefield resident.

    Photo: Rick Snyder / Contributed Photo
Photo: Rick Snyder / Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 5

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 5

A Bald Eagle is seen in a tree on Chipmunk Lane in Ridgefield on Sunday, Nov. 22. These photos were submitted to The Ridgefield Press by Rick Snyder, a Ridgefield resident.

A Bald Eagle is seen in a tree on Chipmunk Lane in Ridgefield on Sunday, Nov. 22. These photos were submitted to The Ridgefield Press by Rick Snyder, a Ridgefield resident.

Photo: Rick Snyder / Contributed Photo

A Bald Eagle is seen in a tree on Chipmunk Lane in Ridgefield on Sunday, Nov. 22. These photos were submitted to The Ridgefield Press by Rick Snyder, a Ridgefield resident.