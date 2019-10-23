Bailey’s turns 20, introduces Chef Bill DeLuca

Chef William DeLuca Chef William DeLuca Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Bailey’s turns 20, introduces Chef Bill DeLuca 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Bailey’s Backyard, the restaurant at 23 Bailey Avenue in Ridgefield, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. How is owner Sal Bagliavio marking this milestone?

“First, we are reaffirming our commitment to seeking out the best local and responsible food sources — a commitment that has made Bailey’s a culinary destination,” said Bagliavio.

During the restaurant’s first 14 years, Bagliavio also was its chef.

“Some of that time I could go to the old Ridgefield Farmers Market to get the freshest, local ingredients,” he said.

Six years ago, based on that early experience, he realized Bailey’s ultimate mission of offering New American farm-to-table dining. Today, Baileys sources ingredients from its well-developed network of Connecticut-wide farms, including the Horseshoe Farm in Ridgefield and Holbrook Farm n Bethel.

Bagliavio also is officially introducing his new executive chef, William DeLuca.

“Bill has been working in our kitchen for a few months, and starting with fall 2019, the lunch and dinner menus are 100% his creations,” said Bagliavio. “Bill has great ideas, is very exacting with the recipes and, as we continue to develop his team, he will be a terrific mentor to the kitchen staff.”

A graduate of the Connecticut Culinary Institute, Bill has worked for many successful restaurant groups in the area, including Terra in Danbury, part of the Ramze Zakka Restaurant Group. In addition, Bagliavio has started a new seating policy.

“I am saving a portion of dinner seating on Fridays and Saturdays to allow for walk-ins and last-minute people (like me!),” said Bagliavio. “I want to ensure that Bailey’s is accessible to all.”

Bailey’s will continue to offer a Market Table Tasting Menu for dinner on Wednesdays ($40 for four courses, $65 with wine pairings) and a seven-course Chef Tasting Menu every dinner ($125, or $155 with wine pairings). The restaurant also caters weddings and special events.