Bailey’s Backyard now offering pizza pop up catering

Sal Bagliavio and Frank Candullo, Bailey's Backyard masked pizza duo, in front of the restaurant's new mobile pizza oven.

You could say that Sal Bagliavio was going back to his roots when he introduced Bailey’s Backyard’s new wood-fired pizza menu. Before opening Bailey’s, 21 years ago this month at 23 Bailey Avenue in Ridgefield, he owned a pizzeria in Danbury. And, while growing up on Long Island, he learned his craft from his Italian-American grandmother.

Seeking to enhance Bailey’s farm-to-table menu, this summer he acquired a mobile pizza oven. Although you can find the oven behind the restaurant, it can go anywhere, making Pizza Pop Up catering possible for special events and occasions.

“Our mobile oven makes available the freshest takeout pizza,” said Bagliavio. “For instance, you can host a neighborhood pop up where all of your neighbors can preorder and arrive at a chosen neighbor’s driveway to pick up their pizzas right from the oven.”

Bagliavio has partnered with pizza chef, Frank Candullo, who is a seasoned pizza maker and Ridgefield resident. His day job is teaching middle school history in Ossining, N.Y. He and Bagliavio have joined forces and are turning out what Candullo calls “crave-worthy thin crust pizza.”

The menu currently offers 12-inch pies. Featured flavors range from the Classic (sauce and cheese) and Pepperoni, to the more exotic, such as the Bacon Mashed (mashed potatoes, bacon, caramelized onion, garlic and cheese) and the Mt. Etna (ricotta, Swiss chard, chili honey and pistachios).

It should be noted that Bailey’s pizza components continue to uphold the restaurant’s pledge to use local, organic and responsibly sourced ingredients. Pies are available for takeout and dining-in on Wednesday and Sunday and currently for takeout only on Friday and Saturday when the oven is not being used at an event. They can be ordered online at baileysbackyard.com.