Bail for suspect in police station shooting set at $500,000

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Wednesday set bail at $500,000 for a man suspected of pointing guns at Chicago police officers after he climbed a fire escape and through an open fifth- floor door of a building where they were training.
Donald Patrick's appearance in bond court before Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad came a day after he was charged with eight felony counts — including five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer — in connection with an incident at police facility in Homan Square on the city's West Side.