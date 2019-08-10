Bad weather may have caused fatal Alaska airplane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska investigators say a pilot told family the weather might be bad before his single-engine plane was found crashed.

The Anchorage Daily News reported Friday that an investigation began after the July 11 crash killed 68-year-old pilot and attorney Michael Nash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says Nash was headed to Wrangell, Alaska from Friday Harbor, Washington after an annual inspection of his PA-24 Comanche aircraft.

Investigators say Nash left around 10 a.m. Alaska time and crashed around 2:30 p.m. a few miles south of Ketchikan International Airport.

Officials say weather at the airport just before 2 p.m. was windy and overcast with scattered clouds.

Investigators say he told family he had six hours of fuel and was planning to stop in Ketchikan to refill because it was cheaper.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com