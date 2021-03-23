Backlash as University of Richmond leaves names in place

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Some students and staff are unhappy with a decision by the University of Richmond to leave the names of former leaders at the school on campus buildings because of their connections to slavery and segregation.

The private university last month opted against removing the names of former rector Douglas Southall Freeman and the school's first president, Robert Ryland. The dormitory bearing Freeman's name was renamed Mitchell-Freeman Hall to honor a former enslaved person who later became editor of a Black newspaper in the city.