Back to school: A2 Salon to host Cut-A-Thon fundraiser

A2 Salon in Ridgefield will host a kids Cut-A-Thon fund-raising event on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Parents who bring their kids in for a cut will be donating to Believe in Brooke and The Alzheimer’s Association.

Haircuts are $20 — cash only — and kids must be 16 years or younger.

Appointments are highly recommended. Walk-ins are welcome—time permitting.

100% of the proceeds will be donated to Believe in Brooke and The Alzheimer’s Association

“Every year our stylists at A2 Salon donate their time freely,” said Amanda Kilcran. “We believe in giving back to the community and have chosen to support two very different organizations, all of which benefit causes of great importance to our family, friends, and community—thank you!

A2 Salon, located at 56 Danbury Road, will once again have guest artists from Dapper Den and Ciao Bella to accommodate more guests to raise more money. Jorge Romero and Leslie Sebastian will also be donating their time to the event.

A2 Salon will also have a silent auction (donations from all local small businesses), tattoo bar, bake sale, and a lemonade stand.

“We welcome everyone to stop by and say hello,” Kilcran said. “Other ways to donate include offering baked goods or adding to our donation bowl located at our reception desk.”

Call Lori at 475-215-5083 to book an appointment.