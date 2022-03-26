Back-to-back rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv, near Poland CARA ANNA, Associated Press March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 2:02 p.m.
1 of6 People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 People watch the smoke at it rises the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of Poland, whose border is just 45 miles away. The powerful explosions frightened a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Russian assault on other parts of Ukraine.
Thick black smoke rose from the first blast site on the city’s northeastern outskirts for hours before a second set of explosions were reported.