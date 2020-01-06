Babysitting for Brooke: Scotts Ridge to host fundraiser Feb. 7

Brooke Blake is currently a sixth-grade student at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

On Dec. 31, 2015, Brooke was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called DIPG. The positivity and spirit of Brooke and her family have impacted all of our staff as well as the Ridgefield community.

The Scotts Ridge Middle School staff would like to invite Ridgefield Public School students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade for an evening out staffed by RPS employees.

This will be an event filled with fun activities for the kids while parents can enjoy a night out on their own. Activities for the kids will include a DJ, arts and crafts, games, pizza, and more.

To sign up, residents must complete a form by Jan. 24, 2020 (one per child attending) and include a check made payable to Believe in Brooke Corporation.

Mail check and form to:

Scotts Ridge Middle School

Attn: Believe in Brooke

750 North Salem Road

Ridgefield, CT 06877

If you have any questions, email Leah Hayner at lhayner@ridgefieldps.net