Baby ducks rescued
Published
-
On Monday, May 18, two baby Wood Ducks were rescued out of a drain grating on Mamanasco Road by the Ridgefield Police and Animal Control.
Photo: Contributed Photo
On Monday, May 18, two baby Wood Ducks were rescued out of a drain grating on Mamanasco Road by the Ridgefield Police and Animal Control.
On Monday, May 18, two baby Wood Ducks were rescued out of a drain grating on Mamanasco Road by the Ridgefield Police and Animal Control.
Photo: Contributed Photo
On Monday, May 18, two baby Wood Ducks were rescued out of a drain grating on Mamanasco Road by the Ridgefield Police and Animal Control.