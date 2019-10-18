BMW of Ridgefield donates $2,000 to Prospector Theater

Prospector Theater employees at BMW of Ridgefield’s Cars and Coffee event earlier this fall. Prospector Theater employees at BMW of Ridgefield’s Cars and Coffee event earlier this fall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close BMW of Ridgefield donates $2,000 to Prospector Theater 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BMW of Ridgefield hosted their first Cars and Coffee fundraiser event in August.

The Prospector Theater, a local not for profit organization that provides meaningful employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater was the recipient of $2,000 raised at the event.

BMW of Ridgefield provided complimentary coffee, provided by Tusk and Cup Fine Coffee in Ridgefield, to each attended guest.

The proceeds went straight to the Prospector Theater’s mission of meaningful employment. Over 400 guests showed up to support and brought their vintage cars, BMW’s and even high-end exotic cars.

The Ridgefield Police Department also came out to support the cause and brought their vintage police car as a showcase.