BGCR recognizes recipients of Couri Scholarship Fund

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield (BGCR) and the Couri family recently recognized three longtime club members as recipents of the 2021 Couri Scholarship Fund. Ridgefield High School seniors Eli Keeler, the 2021 Youth of the Year, and Vanessa Diana and Dylan Jones, 2021 Youth of the Year finalists, were honored during a small ceremony at the club on May 7.
Several years ago, longtime club supporters John, Elaine, Chris and Megan Couri worked with BGCR to create the Couri Scholarship Fund, which they fund annually to support members’ college education. Chris is a BGCR alumni and former board member, and attributes much of his growth as a youngster to his time spent at the club.