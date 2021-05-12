BGCR recognizes recipients of Couri Scholarship Fund

The Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield (BGCR) and the Couri family recently recognized three longtime club members as recipents of the 2021 Couri Scholarship Fund. Ridgefield High School seniors Eli Keeler, the 2021 Youth of the Year, and Vanessa Diana and Dylan Jones, 2021 Youth of the Year finalists, were honored during a small ceremony at the club on May 7.

Several years ago, longtime club supporters John, Elaine, Chris and Megan Couri worked with BGCR to create the Couri Scholarship Fund, which they fund annually to support members’ college education. Chris is a BGCR alumni and former board member, and attributes much of his growth as a youngster to his time spent at the club.

Since its inception, Chris and Megan have spearheaded the fund’s growth and development as a component of BGCR’s annual Youth of the Year program. The Couris meet and connect with the winners each year, and take the time to learn about them as individuals, their future aspirations and the impact the club has had on their lives.

“The Couri family are longtime stewards of the Ridgefield community and have been leading examples of philanthropy,” said BGCR CEO Michael Flynn. “Chris and Megan have brought so much passion to the Youth of the Year program, and their financial support has been an incredible addition to our outgoing seniors. Their support ... has truly helped make the program a success for all participants.”

In addition to scholarship dollars, Keeler was also awarded a one-week stay on Cape Cod from the Couri family. “I am so grateful to the Couri family for not only their generosity, but their ongoing support of the club, which I have been attending since the second grade,” Keeler said. “Their meaningful recognition of my efforts, and the place I call my second home, truly feels amazing.”

Keeler will be attending Fordham University in the fall where he plans to study psychology, as he aspires to be a mental health professional. Diana will be attending Emory University for business management on her path to becoming a lawyer, and Jones will be attending Roger Williams University for creative writing, as he aspires to be an author.

“Eli, Vanessa and Dylan are shining examples of the impact that our Boys & Girls Club makes everyday,” Flynn said. “We cannot thank the Couri family enough for joining us in doing ‘whatever it takes to build great futures.’”