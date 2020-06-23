B.I.G. speaker talks about how to start a podcast

Amy Wendland Schmidt will speak about how to start a podcast at Believe Inspire Grow’s ( B.I.G.’s) July 1 virtual meeting, from 12:30-2 p.m.

Schmidt will offer her best professional tips as to how to build a foundation to prepare for a podcast launch.

Amy Wendland Schmidt is a podcaster, author, public speaker, blogger and founder of the brand, Fearlessly Facing Fifty. Her mission is to encourage women over 40 to push fear aside and find that hidden treasure of confidence. Her podcasts reach thousands each week and her work has been published in Todays Parents, Grown and Flown, Scary Mommy and many others.

She is not only the host of the Fearlessly Facing Fifty Podcast but the Author of the newly released #1 Amazon Bestseller: Cannonball!

B.I.G. is a woman’s empowerment organization that provides the inspiration, community and tools for women to grow their businesses and themselves. To learn more about registering for this event and/or to learn more about membership with B.I.G., email marydougherty22@icloud.com.

Virtual memberships also are available.