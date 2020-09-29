B.I.G. meeting: How industries have pivoted and evolved

Believe Inspire Grow (B.I.G.) will host a virtual meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 12:30-2 p.m. Local women business owners from Westport, Fairfield, and Ridgefield will talk about how the pandemic has forced them to pivot their business practices and what they are doing to continue serving their clients and moving their businesses forward.

B.I.G. is a women’s empowerment group that provides women the inspiration, community and tools to move their businesses forward and themselves. Founding memberships for B.I.G. Connecticut are available now.

To register for this event or learn more about B.I.G., email Mary Dougherty at marydougherty22@icloud.com.