B.I.G. Connecticut bounces back after pandemic pause

RIDGEFIELD — Aspiring entrepreneurs can learn how to become more successful on both a professional and personal level with the help of B.I.G. Connecticut. The empowerment group offers a place for inspiration and community in which women can grow or launch their businesses.
The organization was founded in New Jersey and has several chapters nationwide. B.I.G. — which stands for “believe, inspire, grow” — first gained traction in Connecticut seven years ago with the establishment of the Ridgefield pod.