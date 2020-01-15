Autopsy didn't find cause of death of suburban Chicago woman

CHICAGO (AP) — An autopsy has failed to determine the cause of death of a suburban Chicago woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday.

Sureel Dabawala of Schaumburg had been reported missing on Jan. 1, after she failed to return home on Dec. 30. Her body was found Monday in her car, which was parked on a West Side Chicago street.

Private investigators hired by Dabawala’s family located the Lexus and found Dabawala’s body wrapped in a blanket. Chicago police say there were no signs of trauma to the body. Authorities also said they were uncertain on how the body got into the vehicle.

The autopsy didn’t rule on the cause or manner of death for the 34-year-old Dabawala, pending further investigation, according to authorities.

Chicago police say the case is currently considered a death investigation.