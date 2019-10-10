Authorities say 2 people injured by fire at Dubuque house

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people were badly injured by a house fire in Dubuque.

Firefighters were sent to the home about 9 p.m. Tuesday, and the Dubuque department says the blaze was largely contained within 15 minutes.

The man and woman injured were hospitalized. Their names haven't been released.

Fire Chief Rick Steines says the fire burned mostly in the basement, but there was smoke damage on all the floors. The cause is being investigated.