Authorities probe Oklahoma City area fatal police shooting

MUSTANG, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal police shooting in suburban Oklahoma City.

Officers from the Mustang police department found an individual who had been suspected of driving under the influence at a parking lot Friday evening, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Police said the individual was fatally shot after he “presented a firearm.” The individual died at the scene and a firearm was found in the parking lot, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The state agency said it will present the findings of its investigation to prosecutors, who will determine if any charges will be filed in the shooting.

The names of the individual shot by police and officers involved in the shooting were not immediately released.