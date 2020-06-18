Authorities investigate death of Kansas man after a fight

PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Kansas man after a fight.

Police in Pratt said in a Facebook post that officers and an emergency medical crew found 57-year-old Frank O. “Butch” Sturgeon lying on the floor of a garage Wednesday while responding to a disturbance. He had sustained a head trauma and was unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the preliminary investigation found that Sturgeon, who was from Pratt, fell during an altercation. The release said police will present their findings to prosecutors when their investigation is completed.

No other details were immediately released, including whether anyone has been arrested.