Authorities identify 3 teens killed in Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have identified the three teenagers who died when they were struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in Indianapolis.

Killed in the collision about 1:30 a.m. Saturday were 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez and 15-year-old Kierra Brown, the Marion County Coroner’s Office announced late Monday.

They were walking along a road on the city's west side when they were struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash with two other vehicles, police said.

One of the vehicles struck the rear of a second vehicle which then hit a third vehicle, police said.

The road they were walking along has no sidewalks.