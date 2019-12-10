Author Suzy Kline visited Farmingville Elementary School on Dec. 3. Kline is the author of the Horrible Harry book series, as well as the Herbie Jones books. She gave students examples of how they can use “seeds for stories in our everyday life” to write their own stories.
