Author Elaine Weiss to join online book discussion

Continuing the Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series, the Ridgefield Library and the Ridgefield Historical Society are presenting an online book discussion of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss, on Tuesday, May 12, at 3 p.m.

As an added bonus the author, Elaine Weiss, will join this Zoom discussion and be on hand to answer more in-depth questions about the contents and writing of the book. She also plans to be at the library in person on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The Votes for Women series is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center and Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org to receive the invitation to the Zoom meeting.