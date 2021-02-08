Austria warns against travel to Tyrol, eases virus curbs Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 10:26 a.m.
1 of6 A woman with a mask is at a hairdresser after lock down in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Photographed through a pane of glass. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A woman with masks shops in a reopened store after lock down in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Visitors with a masks observes a seal in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Visitors can visit the zoo again after 97 days lock down. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 A man in a mask goes to a reopened hairdresser after lock down in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A visitor with a masks observes an orangutan in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Visitors can visit the zoo again after 97 days lock down. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 A visitor with a mask observes a big panda in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Visitors can visit the zoo again after 97 days lock down. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Ronald Zak/AP Show More Show Less
VIENNA (AP) — Austria on Monday issued a warning against travel to its Tyrol province amid concerns over cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa, even as the country eased its third lockdown by reopening schools, shops, hairdressing salons, museums and zoos.
Officials have been discussing for days whether extra restrictions are required in Tyrol, a popular skiing destination. Federal authorities say 293 infections with the more contagious variant first discovered in South Africa have been confirmed in Tyrol.