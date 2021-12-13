Austria's new interior minister accused of antisemitism

BERLIN (AP) — A Nobel laureate in literature, Jewish students and other prominent figures in Austria want the country's new interior minister removed from office because of allegedly antisemitic comments he made during a regional election campaign more than a decade ago.
Gerhard Karner, who became interior minister a week ago when predecessor Karl Nehammer became Austria's new chancellor, said Monday that he regrets what he said and wouldn't say it now, but he rejected allegations of antisemitism.