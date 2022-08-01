Australian Parliament considers lifting euthanasia ban

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A new bill was introduced in the Australian Parliament on Monday seeking to lift a 25-year ban on doctor-assisted suicide in two territories.
Australia’s sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia. But the landmark law was overturned by the Australian Parliament two years later after four terminally ill people had been legally helped to die, leaving the Northern Territory one of last parts of Australia where doctor-assisted suicide remains banned.