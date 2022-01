3 1 of 3 Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 BIANCA DE MARCHI/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen test would face a fine of up to 1,000 Australian dollars (US$721) starting next week.