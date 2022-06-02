Australia marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Mick Tsikas/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joked Thursday that his own birth was somewhat delayed by Queen Elizabeth II because his pregnant mother had insisted on driving past a tribute to the British monarch on her way to the hospital.

Albanese made the comments before lighting a beacon in the capital, Canberra, to mark the queen's seven decades on the throne. Beacon lighting is a traditional element of British royal celebrations that began as a way for people far from London to take part in festivities.