Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 8:56 p.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has suspended its defense cooperation with Myanmar and is redirecting humanitarian aid because of the military takeover of the government and ongoing detention of an Australian citizen.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday that Australian diplomats only had access to economic policy adviser Sean Turnell twice since he was detained in early February. She described the access as “very limited consular support.”