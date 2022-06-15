Australia commits to reducing greenhouse emissions by 43% ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 10:19 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, front right, and Australian Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen pose for photographs after signing the Nationally Determined Contribution to a cut in emissions by 2030 at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Australia’s new government on Thursday formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) Lukas Coch/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Power lines lead from the Liddell Power Station, a coal-powered thermal power station near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley, Australia on Nov. 2, 2021. Australia’s new government on Thursday formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge. ( AP Photo/Mark Baker) Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - The Liddell Power Station, left, and Bayswater Power Station, coal-powered thermal power station are pictured near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley, Australia on Nov. 2, 2021. Australia’s new government on Thursday formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new government on Thursday formally committed to a more ambitious greenhouse gas reduction target of 43% by the end of the decade in fulfillment of a key election pledge.
The previous conservative government was dumped by voters at the May 21 election after it stuck to a seven-year-old pledge to reduce Australia’s emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030.