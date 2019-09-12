Audit: Florida guardian double-billed, filed cases not hers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An audit of a Florida guardian accused of filing "do not resuscitate" orders on behalf of clients without their permission identifies several cases in which she double billed the patients and a large hospital chain for the same tasks.

The audit released Thursday by Orange County Comptroller's office also identified other cases where former guardian Rebecca Fierle had submitted bills to Advent Health even though the cases belonged to other guardians.

Fierle's attorney, Harry Hackney, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday. Fierle had 450 guardianships when she resigned amid a criminal investigation . A 75-year-old man died when a Tampa hospital was barred from attempting to save his life because Fierle had filed a "do not resuscitate" order. Investigators said that order went against his family's wishes.