Audit: Colorado could be losing tax funds from energy firms

DENVER (AP) — A state audit found Colorado may be losing significant tax revenue due to oil and gas companies failing to submit thousands of monthly reports used to track how much energy they produce.

The audit estimated the energy producers operating in Colorado would have been subject to about $308 million in penalties for delinquent reports, Colorado Public Radio reports.

Regulators are not imposing penalties or tracking missing or incomplete production reports, the audit found.

The reports help the state determine whether the companies have paid the correct tax amounts.

The audit said 10% of operators also filed reports with missing information.

One company failed to submit as many as 1,123 monthly well reports in 2016 that may have equaled an additional $2.6 million in severance taxes the operator would have owed the state, the audit found.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission did not impose the possible penalties, the report said.

The conservation commission plans a technology fix to accurately track the production reports and identify missing or incomplete reports. The update is expected to be completed in the next few days, a commission spokesperson said.