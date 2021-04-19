Audio shows Northam administration criticizing watchdog

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a combative meeting last year, members of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration criticized the state inspector general over his ongoing investigation into the parole board and made clear they wanted to keep subsequent findings from being made public, according to an audio recording of the conversation.
The recording captured a meeting that took place shortly after Republican lawmakers released to reporters the watchdog agency’s unflattering findings about procedural violations in the case of Vincent Martin, who had been sentenced to life for killing a Richmond police officer. It was one of several parole matters that have since been investigated.