Auburn student founds diversity council, wins national award

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — As a sophomore, Izzy Seidman faced a classmate’s ‘Jews are not allowed here’ statement in Advanced English. The lone Jewish student in Auburn High’s 630-student Class of 2021 left the experience impassioned to speak up when others stayed silent, picking up a national award along the way.
Emboldened after the teacher ‘blew it off as if it was nothing,’ Seidman, with support from her mother, reported the anti-Semitic incident, and assistant principal Beth Antoine helped resolve the issue, sparking a newfound passion of advocacy for Seidman.