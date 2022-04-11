Attorneys for voters saw redistricting law is gerrymandering

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A newly redrawn Kansas congressional map is partisan gerrymandering designed to cost the state’s only Democrat in Congress some of her territory and drown out the voices of minority voters, attorneys representing voters in two heavily affected counties argued in closing arguments Monday.
The state defended the law, arguing that a Kansas City area district now held by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids would remain competitive. Davids has gained national attention for her unusual resume as an LGBT and Native American lawyer and mixed-martial arts fighter.