Attorney general to review transit agency data breach

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A data breach at Rhode Island's public transit agency that compromised the personal information of more than 17,000 people is now under review by the state attorney general's office, officials said Thursday.

The office is “reviewing this incident to determine whether the entities involved have complied with state laws regarding notification and safeguarding of personal information in their custody,” Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson for Attorney General Peter Neronha, told The Providence Journal.