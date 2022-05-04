Atlantic City casino workers seek ‘significant’ pay raise
WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — As Atlantic City’s casinos work to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, the workers who keep those casinos operating are trying to do the same.
The main union representing casino workers in Atlantic City tells The Associated Press it is seeking “significant” wage increases in talks that are currently under way.