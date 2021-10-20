Atlanta police close midtown blocks in response to shooter

John Spink/AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown neighborhood early Wednesday. The heavy emergency response included an armored vehicle, an ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local news outlets report police responded to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise buildings, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.