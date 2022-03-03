Athletes force a change in ban of Russians at Paralympics EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 3, 2022 Updated: March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m.
1 of8 Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, waves after finishing the men's skeleton run 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, stands in the mixed zone after finishing the men's skeleton run 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 President of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee Valerii Sushkevych speaks to the media following the IPC announcement that athletes from the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus, despite being called neutral, are no longer allowed to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Joe Toth/OIS via AP) Joe Toth for OIS/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 President of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee Valerii Sushkevych speaks to the media following the IPC announcement that athletes from the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus, despite being called neutral, are no longer allowed to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Joe Toth/OIS via AP) Joe Toth for OIS/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A Slovakian hockey player skates past the Paralympic logo during a practice session at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Thursday, March 3, 2022. In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Athletes around the world cheered when leaders of the Paralympics booted Russia from the Games. The move, in many eyes, marked the high point of a growing movement by the people who actually deliver the show to find a greater voice in the Olympic world.
“It is because of the athletes,” said Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who has been living about 100 miles from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, fearful of an attack by Russian troops who invaded the country earlier this week.