https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/At-the-Prospector-The-Lion-King-Yesterday-14199183.php
At the Prospector: The Lion King, Yesterday
Movies for Friday, Aug. 2 through Thursday, Aug. 8, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG): Thu: 4, 6:45.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13): Fri & Sat: 10:15 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:15; Sun-Wed: 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 4:15, 7:15; Thu: 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 4, 7:15.
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri-Sun: noon, 3:30, 7; Mon-Thu: 11:30 a.m., 3:30, 7.
The Lion King (PG): Fri & Sat: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:45; Sun-Wed: 10 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45; Thu: 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7.
Yesterday (PG-13): Fri-Wed: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15; Thu: 11 a.m., 1:30.
View Comments