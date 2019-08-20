  • Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' ANGRY BIRDS 2. Photo: Courtesy Of Sony Pictures / © 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved. **ALL IMAGES ARE PROPERTY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT INC. FOR PROMOTIONAL USE ONLY.

    Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' ANGRY BIRDS 2.

    less

    Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' ANGRY

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Sony Pictures
Photo: Courtesy Of Sony Pictures
Image 1 of / 3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3

Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' ANGRY BIRDS 2.

less

Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage), Leonard (Bill Hader), Courtney (Awkwafina), Silver (Rachel Bloom), Bomb (Danny McBride), Red (Jason Sudeikis) and Chuck (Josh Gad) in Columbia Pictures and Rovio Animations' ANGRY

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Sony Pictures

Movies for Friday, Aug. 23 through Thursday, Aug. 29, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13): Fri: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:30; Sat: 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:30; Sun-Thu: 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:30.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG): Fri-Thu: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13): Fri-Thu: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri: 12 p.m., 3:45, 7:15; Sat: 1, 3:45, 7:15; Sun: 12, 3:45, 7:15; Mon: 11:45 a.m., 3:45, 7:15; Tue: 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 7:15; Wed and Thu: 11:45 a.m., 3:45, 7:15.