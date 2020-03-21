At least 6 virus deaths in Colorado, including entertainer

DENVER (AP) — At least six people in Colorado are now confirmed to have died from the new coronavirus, including a well-known Vail musician.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Saturday that five had died through Friday, and Eagle County officials announced that a death occurred there Saturday morning.

The Vail Daily reported that family and friends identified the victim in Eagle County as Rod Powell, a singer and guitarist who had delighted apres-ski crowds for decades.

“Rod Powell was a legend in Vail and brought joy to so many over his tenure as Vail’s #1 Entertainer,” Shannon Tanner, his longtime friend and fellow musician, wrote on Facebook.

His friends said he had underlying medical conditions, including COPD and diabetes.

As of Friday, Colorado had 475 confirmed cases of COVID, with 49 patients hospitalized, the health department said Saturday.