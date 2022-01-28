At fraud trial, Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about ghosts

NEW YORK (AP) — At his fraud trial Friday, Michael Avenatti sought to portray his former client Stormy Daniels as someone who might be delusional as he questioned the porn star about her belief that she was once haunted by ghosts.
For a second day, Avenatti, who is acting as his own lawyer in the case, got to cross examine Daniels about allegations that he stole $300,000 the performer was supposed to get from a publisher for writing a tell-all book about an alleged sexual tryst with former President Donald Trump.