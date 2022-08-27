At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 7:35 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 photo, Fred Hodges, left, and Da'ee McKnight at their workplace, Family ReEntry, a reentry support group aiming to break cycles of violence, crime and incarceration in Bridgeport, Conn. Hodges and McKnight are former Connecticut inmates who have been paying for cost of their incarceration. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 photo, Fred Hodges, left, and Da'ee McKnight talk outside where they work at Family ReEntry a reentry support group aiming to break cycles of violence, crime and incarceration in Bridgeport, Conn. Hodges and McKnight are former Connecticut inmates who have been paying for cost of their incarceration. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 photo, Fred Hodges, left, and Da'ee McKnight talk outside where they work at Family ReEntry a reentry support group aiming to break cycles of violence, crime and incarceration in Bridgeport, Conn. Hodges and McKnight are former Connecticut inmates who have been paying for cost of their incarceration. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 photo, Fred Hodges, left, and Da'ee McKnight at their workplace, Family ReEntry, a reentry support group aiming to break cycles of violence, crime and incarceration in Bridgeport, Conn. Hodges and McKnight are former Connecticut inmates who have been paying for cost of their incarceration. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished.
When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Written By
PAT EATON-ROBB